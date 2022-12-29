BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jordan Walker converted a three-point play midway through the second overtime period, then knocked down a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to help UAB hold off UTEP, 79-73 in a Conference USA battle on Thursday night.

Eric Gaines tied the game at 57-57 with a free throw with no time left in regulation and KJ Buffen put back an offensive rebound with five seconds left in the first overtime period to tie it at 68-68.

Walker finished with 25 points on 7 of 26 shooting, including 2 for 15 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Blazers (11-2, 2-0). KJ Buffen scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 from the field, and added seven rebounds and seven steals. Efrem Johnson recorded 14 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Tae Hardy led the Miners (8-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Shamar Givance added 17 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals for UTEP. In addition, Calvin Solomon finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UAB hosts UTSA while UTEP hosts Rice.

—

