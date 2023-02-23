BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jordan Walker scored 32 points to lead UAB over Rice 85-57 on Thursday night.

Walker also added eight assists for the Blazers (21-8, 12-6 Conference USA). KJ Buffen was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 14 points. Ty Brewer recorded nine points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

Travis Evee led the Owls (17-11, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Rice also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Quincy Olivari. In addition, Cameron Sheffield had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.