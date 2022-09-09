NEW YORK (AP)Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.

Correa’s two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought should have been the third out.

The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) got to first in time on the flip from first baseman Marwin Gonzalez on Jake Cave’s grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.

One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he pounded his chest in the direction of his dugout while rounding third base.

Griffin Jax (6-3) pitched a hitless inning. Minnesota held on to stop a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium dating to May 2019.

NATIONALS 11, CARDINALS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery in the loss to Washington.

The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.

Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot in the fourth. Wainright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. They are on track to break the mark at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.

Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, hitting a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth. Mason Thompson (1-0) was the winner. Andre Pallante (6-5) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 14, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Yoan Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and Chicago hammered Oakland.

The 14 runs were a season high for Chicago, which has won seven of its last nine games. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits.

Romy Gonzalez went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jimenez also homered.

Cease (14-6) reached 206 strikeouts for the year, becoming the seventh White Sox pitcher with multiple 200-strikeout seasons. The right-hander allowed three hits and two walks after coming within one out of a no-hitter in his last start against the Minnesota Twins.

JP Sears (5-2) took the loss.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – First baseman Rhys Hoskins’ two-base error allowed Miami to tie it in the ninth and Brian Anderson’s followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia to a snap a nine-game losing streak.

Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson (4-3).

Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisail Garcia walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.

Dylan Floro (1-2) was the winner.

BREWERS 2, GIANTS 1, 1ST GAME

BREWERS 4, GIANTS 2, 2ND GAME

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and Milwaukee withstood Freddy Peralta’s early exit to beat San Francisco and complete a doubleheader sweep.

In the opening game, Corbin Burnes (10-6) struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings.

Peralta left the second game due to fatigue in his right shoulder after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time.

Milwaukee’s Peter Strzelecki (2-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the win in the second game. Jakob Junis (4-5) dropped the opener, and Alex Young (0-1) lost the second game.

Devin Williams got his 11th save in 12 opportunities in the first game. Taylor Rogers finished the second game for his 31st save in 39 opportunities.

REDS 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati past Chicago.

Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the victory. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save. Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) was the loser.

