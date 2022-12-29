NEW YORK (AP)Javier Esquerra Trelles had 13 points and Wagner beat LIU 69-61 on Thursday.

Esquerra Trelles was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Seahawks (8-4). Jahbril Price-Noel scored 11 points, going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance). Zaire Williams recorded 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).

Marko Maletic led the way for the Sharks (2-11) with 17 points and six rebounds. LIU also got 15 points and two steals from Andre Washington. In addition, Jacob Johnson finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.