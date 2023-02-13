WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Klemen Vuga finished with 29 points and nine rebounds to power Monmouth to an 85-71 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Jack Collins sank five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Hawks (6-21, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Myles Foster shot 7 of 10 from the floor and scored 15.

The Aggies (12-16, 7-8) were led by Kam Woods with 24 points. Duncan Powell added 17 points and eight rebounds. Demetric Horton finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals.

Monmouth took the lead with 4:41 remaining in the first half and never relinquished it.

NEXT UP

Monmouth plays Thursday against Northeastern on the road, while North Carolina A&T visits Towson on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.