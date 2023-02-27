KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Coach Tony Vitello will be in the dugout for Tennessee’s home game against Charleston Southern on Tuesday after serving a three-game suspension, and transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna has had his eligibility reinstated, the school announced.

Tennessee suspended Vitello on Friday while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA addressed a violation in the program. Josh Elander was acting head coach while the Vols swept a three-game series against Dayton.

Tennessee, citing NCAA bylaws, declined to disclose the nature of the violation.

Ahuna sat out the first eight games while waiting to be cleared to play after transferring from Kansas last June. Ahuna was an All-Big 12 pick who batted .396 with eight homers and 48 RBIs last season.

