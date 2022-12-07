LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Devin Butler scored 25 points to help VMI defeat Carlow 106-67 on Wednesday night.

Butler also added five rebounds and five steals for the Keydets (4-6). Sean Conway scored 22 points while going 8 of 17 (4 for 10 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Asher Woods recorded 18 points and was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Hunter DeStefano finished with 16 points for the Celtics. Brevan Williams added 15 points for Carlow. In addition, Nehemiah Brazil had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.