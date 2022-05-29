ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before the Tampa Bay Rays scored a pair of late runs to beat the Yankees 3-1 Saturday, ending New York’s four-game winning streak.

Yandy Diaz had a tiebreaking infield single in the seventh, and Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth.

Kluber allowed one run and three hits. Cole struck out 10, giving up one run and two hits.

J.P. Feyereisen (4-0) got the win his 19th straight scoreless relief appearance. Colin Poche pitched the ninth for his second save in two tries.

Anthony Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly for New York in the first. Lucas Luetge (1-2) got the loss.

REDS 3, GIANTS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) – Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game, and Cincinnati held on behind Kyle Farmer’s early three-run homer.

Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four games despite playing down a man following the suspension of outfielder Tommy Pham.

The strong-armed Aristides saved this one, nailing Bart trying to score the tying run from second on Wilmer Flores’ two-out single in the ninth inning.

Vladimir Gutierrez (1-6) picked up his first win of the season in his eighth start. Tony Santillan, Cincinnati’s fourth reliever, got four outs for his third save.

Pham was suspended for three games by MLB on Saturday – retroactive to Friday – and fined for slapping the Giants’ Joc Pederson during an altercation in the outfield before Friday’s game.

Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco. Alex Wood (3-4) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 8, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Guardians to the win.

Ramirez hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the ninth for his 12th homer. The three-time All-Star is batting .297 with a major league-best 48 RBIs in 42 games.

Bieber (2-3) allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high eight innings. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out five and walked none.

Josh Naylor added two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland, which had dropped three in a row.

Detroit wasted another effective start for Alex Faedo (1-2), who allowed two runs and five hits in a career-high six innings. The Tigers had won two in a row.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) – Miami’s Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating Atlanta for the second time in a week.

Alcantara (5-2) allowed four hits in eight innings while earning his third consecutive win. Cole Sulser finished the five-hitter for his second save.

Miguel Rojas had three hits, including a homer off Darren O’Day in the sixth. Garrett Cooper’s two-run double off Collin McHugh in the seventh made it 4-1.

Atlanta fell to 4-12 in day games, the worst record in the majors.

Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-2) permitted three hits and one run in five innings.

RANGERS 11, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason.

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered for the Rangers, who collected 18 hits for the team’s highest total since Sept. 8, 2019. Taylor Hearn (3-3) pitched six innings of three-run ball.

The Rangers matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight.

Ramon Laureano hit his first home run for Oakland, a solo drive off Hearn. The A’s, who were managed by bench coach Brad Ausmus while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s graduation in San Diego, have lost 10 of 14.

Oakland’s Zach Logue (2-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 3, NATIONALS 2, GAME 2

NATIONALS 13, ROCKIES 7, GAME 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jose Iglesias had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Chad Kuhl pitched 6 1/3 innings and Colorado beat Washington in the nightcap to split a doubleheader.

In the opener, Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs in Washington’s win.

With two on and two out in the seventh inning of Game 2, Iglesias lined a single to left against Kyle Finnegan (1-1) that scored C.J. Cron to make it 3-2.

Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon went 5 for 10 in the doubleheader. Kuhl (4-2) gave up two runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked one to help the Rockies snap a three-game losing streak. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 11th save.

In the first game, Riley Adams homered and scored three times for the Nationals. Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Cron hit his 13th homer for the Rockies. Starter Austin Gomber (2-5) retired just four batters, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks.

CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer for St. Louis, and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win.

Liberatore (1-0) pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three.

Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-5) gave up a career-high eight runs, five earned, in four innings.

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 2, GAME 2

RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 3, GAME 1

BOSTON (AP) – Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer and Baltimore beat Boston, earning a split in the day-night doubleheader.

In the opener, Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game for Boston.

Austin Hays and Ryan McKenna each added two hits in the nightcap for Baltimore, which has won two of the first three in a five-game series.

Christian Vazquez had three hits for Boston, which had won eight of 10.

Josh Winckowski (0-1) lost his major league debut, lasting three innings and giving up four runs and six hits.

Joey Krehbiel (2-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for the victory. Jorge Lopez got four outs for his sixth save.

In the opener, Rafael Devers had four hits for Boston and Kike Hernandez added a two-run single. Devers went 0 for 4 in the second game.

Eovaldi (2-2) threw 108 pitches in his 211th major league start. The 32-year-old right-hander allowed two earned runs, struck out six and walked one.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kansas City rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game.

A double shy of hitting for the cycle Friday, Witt doubled in his first two at-bats, both times driving home Andrew Benintendi. Witt added another double in the seventh inning.

Hunter Dozier added three hits as the Royals won for just the second time in nine games. Brady Singer (2-0) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Minnesota has lost three of four. Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa each had three hits for the Twins, and Trevor Larnach homered.

Minnesota starter Chris Archer (0-2) allowed a season-high seven hits and five runs – three earned – in four innings.

CUBS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Keegan Thompson outpitched Johnny Cueto over five sharp innings in a spot start, Frank Schwindel drove in two runs and the Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox.

Thompson (5-0) matched his longest outing of the season, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four and walking one.

Schwindel capped a two-run first and two-run seventh with two-out, RBI singles. His hit to right in the seventh made it 5-1 and chased Cueto (0-1), who gave up five runs and nine hits. Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored a run.

Jake Burger launched his second homer in three games for the White Sox, who lost for the third time in four games.

METS 8, PHILLIES 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, three-run homer during a rain-soaked fourth inning, Francisco Lindor drove in three to extend his RBI streak to a career-best six games and New York beat Philadelphia.

Taijuan Walker (3-0) limited the Phillies to two runs in five innings, Luis Guillorme matched a career high with three hits and the NL East leaders improved to 31-17.

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto had two hits each, but the Phillies stumbled with yet another defensive lowlight in the outfield and went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin (1-4) took the loss. He worked six innings and was charged with seven runs while striking out four.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) – Mookie Betts started the game with a leadoff homer, Justin Turner added four hits and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Arizona.

Betts hit his 32nd career leadoff home run for his sixth long ball over the past eight games. Turner added two doubles and two singles, contributing four of the team’s 10 hits. Daniel Hudson threw a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Tony Gonsolin (5-0) had another good start for the Dodgers, giving up just two earned runs over six innings.

Merrill Kelly (3-3) gave up three runs over five innings.

MARINERS 6, ASTROS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Lewis homered for the second straight game, Julio Rodriguez got three more hits and Seattle defeated Houston.

Logan Gilbert tossed seven impressive innings of four-hit ball as the Mariners won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak April 22-26. Two relievers finished a five-hitter, the first shutout this season for Seattle.

Gilbert (5-2) went seven innings for the third successive start and picked up his first win since May 1 against Miami.

J.P. Crawford had an RBI single and Ty France added a two-run single. France extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy (4-2) allowed 12 hits and five earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

BLUE JAYS 6, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead, two-run double during Toronto’s three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat Los Angeles.

Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight.

Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh’s RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked pinch-hitter Taylor Ward to load the bases. Ross Stripling came on and got Andrew Velazquez to ground out for his first save.

Adam Cimber (5-2) got the win and Kyle Barraclough (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Toronto goes for its first four-game road sweep against the Angels on Sunday to wrap up a six-game trip.

PIRATES 4, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer off major league saves leader Taylor Rogers with one out in the ninth inning, leading Pittsburgh past San Diego for the Pirates’ first win in 25 chances when trailing after eight innings.

It was the first time the Padres lost in Joe Musgrove’s nine starts this season. Musgrove pitched six strong innings, holding his former team to one run and six hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Summoned to protect a 2-1 lead, Rogers (0-1) allowed Michael Perez’s double and walked Tucupita Marcano. After a strikeout, Rogers served up Hayes’ homer to center field, his first of the season.

Anthony Banda (1-0) pitched one inning for the win and David Bednar worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

