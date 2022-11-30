OTTAWA, Ontario (AP)Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid – including the last two in which they gave up multi-goal leads at home. Jaroslav Halak stopped 34 shots to get his first win win with New York after starting 0-5-1 this season.

Shane Pinto scored and Cam Talbot finished with 33 saves as Ottawa snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in six games. The Senators lost for the seventh time in their last eight at home.

Vesey opened the scoring for the Rangers at 10:34 of the first when he jumped on a rebound out front. It was his third of the season and first in nine games.

After an uninspiring first period, both teams raised the intensity level in the second.

The Rangers extended their lead to 2-0 at 10:52 when Lindgren’s shot deflected off Goodrow and in past Talbot.

Ottawa cut the deficit in half with Pinto’s ninth of the season with 6:13 remaining in the middle period. It was the New York native’s first career goal against the Rangers and first in nine games.

The Rangers regained their two-goal lead with 7:01 left in the third when Lindgren, who was left uncontested at the point, had his shot tipped in by Kreider, who was alone in front. It was Kreider’s team-leading 11th.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk needs one goal to reach the century mark for his career and one PIM for 400. Since joining the league in 2018-19, Tkachuk is the only player with more than 1,000 hits and more than 1,000 shots.

Rangers: Host Ottawa on Friday night to complete the home-and-home set.

Senators: At the New York Rangers on Friday night.

