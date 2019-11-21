Vernon ready for a rematch with Baker in region finals

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– The Vernon football team will play Baker on Friday night in the region finals.

The game will be a rematch of the 2018 region finals when Baker won 51-19.

“Felt like the first half we played well second half we just didn’t finish and so that’s been kind of the thing this year is to finish,” Vernon head coach Gerald Tranquille said.

This season Vernon has relied on its run game, thanks to an improved offensive line.

“Way more physical and finish till the whistle blows we’ve been big on that this whole year to,” said senior offensive lineman Joseph Fielding.

Vernon has also bonded more as a team this season.

“Without my teammates I wouldn’t be who I am now so it’s a good feeling that we all came together,” Junior K’wan Powell said.

The Yellowjackets don’t see Friday’s game as a chance to seek revenge, just another opportunity to play their best.

“Just playing our game, playing our game like we did all season just play our game,” Senior Zelaney Brown said.

Kickoff is set for 7: 30 p.m. at Baker on Friday night.