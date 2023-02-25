SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Matt Veretto scored 20 points as Vermont beat Bryant 70-66 on Saturday night.

Veretto was 7 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts (19-10, 13-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. It was the 11th straight victory for the Catamounts.

Sherif Kenney finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7). Charles Pride added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Bryant. In addition, Antwan Walker had eight points.

