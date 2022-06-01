OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Yordan Alvarez cleared the bases with a go-ahead double in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Elvis Andrus broke up Verlander’s no-hit bid with an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1. Christian Bethancourt followed with a two-run homer, his first drive since 2016, to give Oakland a 3-1 lead.

Houston responded with four runs in the ninth off closer Dany Jimenez (2-3), keyed by Alvarez’s three-run double. Aledmys Diaz and Alex Bregman also drove in runs for the Astros, who won their fourth in a row.

Verlander finished with six strikeouts in seven innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits for a no-decision. Reliever Bryan Abreu (3-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Ryan Pressly closed for his 10th save.

PIRATES 8, DODGERS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, Rodolfo Castro drove in four runs in three innings, and Pittsburgh beat Los Angeles to complete its first sweep there in nearly 22 years.

The NL West-leading Dodgers were swept for the first time this season.

The scrappy Pirates turned four double plays and improved to 11-13 on the road with their first sweep of the Dodgers since Aug. 7-9, 2015. They hadn’t swept a series at Dodger Stadium since Sept. 4-6, 2000.

Chase De Jong (4-9) got the win, giving up one hit in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

Reynolds’ two-out shot off Mitch White (1-1) in the fifth gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. They took an early lead for the third straight game on Josh VanMeter’s RBI single in the first.

METS 5, NATIONALS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Tomas Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the bottom of the batting order, and Carlos Carrasco combined with three relievers on New York’s second consecutive shutout to finish a perfect homestand.

Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to 10 games, matching Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the second-longest in franchise history. New York went 6-0 against NL East rivals Philadelphia and Washington for its first undefeated homestand of six or more games since a 10-0 run in April 2015.

Nationals left-hander Evan Lee (0-1) lasted 3 2/3 innings in his big league debut after getting called up from Double-A Harrisburg. He allowed two runs and four hits.

Carrasco (6-1) matched his career high with five walks and pitched out of trouble all afternoon against the last-place Nationals. He needed 95 pitches to get through five innings but stranded eight runners.

PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Kyle Schwarber and Nick Maton homered to help Philadelphia snap a five-game losing streak with a victory over San Francisco.

Phillies star Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the lineup due to right forearm soreness, and second baseman Jean Segura was ruled out for up to three months with a fractured right index finger.

Maton, Segura’s replacement at second base, also had an RBI bunt single as Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep and won for just the fifth time in 17 games while likely cooling calls for manager Joe Girardi’s job – at least for now.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (3-4) was cruising until allowing five runs in the sixth inning. The Phillies picked him up in the bottom of the frame against reliever Jarlin Garcia (1-2).

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Dakota Hudson threw seven strong innings and St. Louis beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.

Nick Wittgren earned his first save by getting the last out of the game when he retired pinch-hitter Robinson Cano on a fly ball with the bases loaded. The Cardinals have won five of six games. The Padres have lost four of five.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 23 games and reached safely for a career-best 37th consecutive game. Hudson (4-2) gave up a run in the first inning but shut out the Padres over the next six innings. He allowed one run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Yu Darvish (4-3) pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and seven hits.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 3

TORONTO (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Danny Jansen added a three-run blast, and Toronto won its seventh straight, its longest streak since an eight-game run last September.

Santiago Espinal added a solo shot as the Blue Jays won for the 11th time in 14 games. Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu left after four innings because of tightness in his forearm. Ryu missed 24 games in April and May because of soreness in his forearm.

Ross Stripling (1-1) replaced Ryu and worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings. David Phelps pitched 1 1/3 innings and Yimi Garcia finished.

Michael Kopech (1-2) walked four, struck out four and threw 85 pitches, 46 strikes. His ERA rose from 1.29 to 2.20.

RAYS 4, RANGERS 3, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI double in the 11th inning to give Tampa Bay a win over Texas.

No. 9 batter Vidal Brujan hit a sacrifice fly in the Tampa Bay 10th. His single in the second had ended a streak of 30 consecutive Rays batters retired since the second inning of their 3-0 loss on Tuesday night.

The Rangers got even on an RBI single by Adolis Garcia in the bottom of the 10th, but then left the bases loaded when rookie Zach Reks flew out to left. The Rangers left 14 runners on base.

Jon Gray struck out a season-high 12 batters over seven innings and exited with a 2-1 lead for Texas. Dennis Santana (2-2) pitched the final two innings.

Lefty Colin Poche (1-0), the sixth Rays pitcher, struck out two in the 10th before Matt Wisler pitched the 11th for his first save in three chances.

RED SOX 7, REDS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in four runs to help Boston beat Cincinnati.

Whitlock (2-1) allowed five hits and one unearned run before two relievers completed the seven-hitter.

Boston got to Hunter Greene (2-7) in the fourth inning. Greene struck out seven batters in the first three innings before the Red Sox broke through.

Rafael Devers opened the fourth with a double. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts followed with singles and Alex Verdugo had a run-scoring double. Two out laters, Bradley singled home Verdugo ending Greene’s evening. He gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie left-hander Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.

Pilkington (1-0), making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

Jose Ramirez had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth for his major league leading 52nd RBI. Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and Richie Palacios also drove in runs for Cleveland.

Brad Keller (1-6) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

ORIOLES 9, MARINERS 2

BALTIMORE (AP) – Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias hit two of Baltimore’s four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning to cruise past Seattle.

Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini also connected for the Orioles, who bounced back from a 10-0 defeat the prior night. Reliever Cionel Perez (4-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Baltimore pulled away with five runs in the sixth. Mountcastle and Urias gave the Orioles a cushion with back-to-back home runs. Cedric Mullins hit an RBI double and Mancini connected for a two-run shot that boosted the lead to 9-2.

Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (4-6) allowed four runs and six hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 0

DETROIT (AP) – Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven innings Detroit’s win over Minnesota.

Jonathan Schoop, who is hitting .438 with a home run and six RBIs in the five-game series against his former team, drove in two of Detroit’s runs. The Tigers have won three of four in the series that concludes Thursday, including back-to-back shutouts.

Skubal (4-2) walked one and struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his last six starts.

Minnesota’s Bailey Ober (1-2) allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings. The Twins haven’t scored in 20 innings.

MARLINS 14, ROCKIES 1, GAME 1

ROCKIES 13, MARLINS 12, 10 INNINGS, GAME 2

DENVER (AP) – Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, including a two-run walkoff drive in the 10th inning, to help Colorado top Miami in the second game of a doubleheader, earning the split.

Rodgers, who had a one-out ninth-inning double in Miami’s 14-1 rout in the first game, went deep against Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers to lead off the second to give him hits in 19 straight games.

In the 10th, he pulled a changeup from Cole Sulser (0-3) into the left-field seats to give the Rockies their first series win in eight tries.

In the first game, rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera (1-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine to earn his first big league win. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run shot off of starter Antonio Senzatela (2-3) and the Marlins had 21 hits.

In the nightcap, Miami’s Jesus Sanchez hit his second long home run in three days, and Avisail Garcia delivered a sacrifice fly in the 10th, but Miami completed a 2-6 trip.

The Rockies’ Daniel Bard (3-2) got the Game 2 win. Starter German Marquez allowed seven runs – six earned – and three home runs over five innings.

BRAVES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) – Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, William Contreras had three hits – including two of Atlanta’s five doubles – and Kyle Wright threw six scoreless innings for Atlanta.

Riley’s homer broke open a close game in the seventh for the Braves, who salvaged the final game and avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Adam Duvall, Michael Harris II and Guillermo Heredia also doubled for Atlanta.

Wright (5-3) received more than three runs of support for the first time this season while giving up three hits and five walks with five strikeouts in his seventh quality start.

Atlanta’s five doubles – all with an exit velocity of at least 105 mph – came in the first four innings off Madison Bumgarner (2-4), who had won his last eight decisions against the Braves.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 3, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) – Rookie Christopher Morel drove in Jason Heyward with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning in Chicago’s win over Milwaukee.

Heyward started on second base and moved up on a groundout by Nick Madrigal. Morel then drove him in with a fly to left against Hoby Milner (2-1) and got mobbed by his teammates in the infield after the winning run scored.

Morel extended his club record by reaching base in his first 15 major league games, when he walked and scored in the first.

Kyle Hendricks went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits, after losing his previous two starts. Five relievers combined to shut out Milwaukee the rest of the way, with Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) getting out of a tough spot in the 10th.

