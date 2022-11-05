NORFOLK, Va. (AP)True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday.

Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 23 in the fourth with 10:50 remaining. His 42-yard attempt with 6:26 left was blocked. Verhoff is 12-for-17 (70.5%) kicking field goals this season.

Marshall (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) outgained Old Dominion 387-209 in total yards and held the ball for more than half the game (38:11). Cam Fancher threw for 89 yards and was intercepted twice but gained 136 yards rushing on 18 carries. Khalan Laborn ran for 139 yards on 31 carries for the Thundering Herd.

Hayden Wolff threw for 198 yards for Old Dominion (3-6, 2-3).

