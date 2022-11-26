MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jayden Nunn scored 24 points as VCU beat Kennesaw State 64-61 on Saturday night.

Nunn shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-2). Zeb Jackson shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add nine points.

Demond Robinson led the Owls (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kasen Jennings added 12 points for Kennesaw State. In addition, Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.