SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.

The attendance shattered the previous regular-season record of 62,046 who watched Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The Spurs normally play at the AT&T Center but returned to their former home as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Golden State set its season high in points, surpassing its previous high in a 143-141 victory in double-overtime over Atlanta on Jan. 2.

Klay Thompson had 16 points and Stephen Curry added 15. Tre Jones had 21 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of eight.

KINGS 139, ROCKETS 114

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season and Sacramento beat Houston for its third straight victory.

Sabonis joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in franchise history with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game. Robertson did it 15 times for the Cincinnati Royals.

The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006. Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24.

Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. each scored 27 points for the Rockets (10-32). They have lost nine consecutive games and 14 of 15.

NUGGETS 115, CLIPPERS 103

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 22 and Denver beat Los Angeles for its fifth straight victory.

The Nuggets gained sole possession of first in the Western Conference over the idle Memphis Grizzlies with Nikola Jokic sitting out to rest his right wrist.

The Nuggets defeated the Clippers for the second time in a week, although this one was much closer than the 31-point beatdown they handed out at Ball Arena.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. He didn’t have running mate Paul George, who sat out with a hamstring injury. They’ve lost seven of eight.

PELICANS 116, PISTONS 110

DETROIT (AP) – Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and New Orleans beat Detroit.

New Orleans’ CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each had 19 points and Naji Marshall added 17. The Pelicans played without a trio of injured players: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones.

Detroit was short-handed, too, missing Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Cade Cunningham.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter and made a jumper with 3:17 left to pull the Pistons within three points.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, SUNS 116

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and Minnesota held off short-handed Phoenix.

Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Damion Lee led Phoenix with a career-high 31 points and Mikal Bridges had 24. The Suns were again without stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with Cameron Johnson and backcourt backups Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

Deandre Ayton returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain and had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

JAZZ 112, MAGIC 108

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power Utah past Orlando.

Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two free throws after rebounding Collin Sexton’s second of two missed free throws with 11.8 seconds to play.

Markkanen switched onto Wagner beyond the 3-point line and blocked the attempt to tie just as the shot left Wagner’s hand.

Wagner, who scored 26 points, matched a career best of five 3-pointers, including an off-balance 28-foot runner to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

THUNDER 124, BULLS 110

CHICAGO (AP) – Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 point and added 10 rebounds, helping Oklahoma City beat Chicago.

Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder. They have won two straight, four of five and completed a sweep of their season series against Chicago.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points for the Bulls.

HAWKS 113, PACERS 111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to lift Atlanta past Indiana.

Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points for Indiana. The short-handed Pacers who were without three starters.

KNICKS 112, WIZARDS 108

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and New York held off Washington.

Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. He also provided the game’s biggest highlight with his left-handed dunk in the third quarter over Washington’s Daniel Gafford.

Kyle Kuzma had 40 points for Washington.

