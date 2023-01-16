CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Tae Hardy had 19 points and UTEP beat Charlotte 60-58 on Monday night.

Hardy was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 0 for 3 from the line for the Miners (10-8, 3-4 Conference USA). Calvin Solomon scored 10 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Jonathan dos Anjos shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Jackson Threadgill finished with 11 points and two steals for the 49ers (12-6, 3-4). Charlotte also got nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Aly Khalifa. In addition, Montre’ Gipson had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.