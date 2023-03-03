OREM, Utah (AP)Le’Tre Darthard scored 26 points as Utah Valley beat SFA 113-69 on Friday night.

Darthard was 9 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Wolverines (24-7, 15-3 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield scored 16 points and added seven assists. Aziz Bandaogo shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Nigel Hawkins finished with 20 points and two steals for the ‘Jacks (19-12, 11-7). Robbie Armbrester added 10 points for SFA. In addition, Derrick Tezeno finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.