LAS VEGAS (AP)Cameron Gooden scored 22 points and Frank Staine scored 18 points and Utah Tech offered a mild surprise Stephen F. Austin 80-76 in overtime in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament opener on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Pope scored 14 points and reserve Dancell Leter 12 for the Trailblazers (14-18) who finished 5-13 in WAC player and had lost five of seven entering the tournament.

Leter threw down a dunk to start the extra session and Utah Tech led for the remainder.

Sadaidriene Hall’s layup with 21 seconds left brought the Lumberjacks (19-13) into a 62-all tie at the end of regulation. After a timeout, Gooden missed a short shot, and after gathering his own rebound, found Staine who missed a 3-pointer as time expired to force overtime.

Latrell Jossell scored 17 points, Nigel Hawkins 13 and reserves Robbie Armbrester and Saidaidriene Hall each scored 12 for Stephen F. Austin which ended the season with a three-game losing streak.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25