BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Adarian Hudson scored 22 points as UT Southern beat Samford 84-82 on Sunday night.

Hudson added seven assists for the Firehawks (1-2). Kavion Hancock was 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Kendall Wright recorded 14 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Bulldogs (6-2) were led by Jaden Campbell, who posted 18 points and three blocks. Bubba Parham added 17 points for Samford. Achor Achor also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.