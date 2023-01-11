EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Justin Johnson’s 25 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Abilene Christian 103-86 on Wednesday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-8, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dima Zdor scored 24 points while going 6 of 7 and 12 of 15 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Will Johnston shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 10 assists.

The Wildcats (9-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Immanuel Allen, who finished with 26 points, three steals and two blocks. Abilene Christian also got 12 points, five assists and three steals from Tobias Cameron. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Chicago State while Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State.

