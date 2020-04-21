USA Track and Field switches Olympic trials to June 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Track and Field has rescheduled its Olympic trials for June 18-27, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The national governing body for track announced the new dates Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

USATF worked with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and TrackTown USA to secure the new dates for trials originally scheduled for this June. The competition schedule remains the same, but the timing windows could be tweaked.

The trials will be held in a remodeled Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The USATF announced last week it has laid off seven people from its 65-person staff and that CEO Max Siegel would take a 20% pay cut to offset lost revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization that runs the country’s largest summer sport has been forced to cancel dozens of events, including the Olympic trials. In 2016, trials produced around $5 million in revenue.

