SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP)Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler each scored four goals and the U.S. under-17 women’s national team beat Grenada 20-0 on Saturday, setting a record for goals for a U.S. women’s team at any level in World Cup qualifying.

Melina Rebimbas added three goals and was among nine players who scored in the CONCACAF women’s under-17 championship group-stage match. It was the first time three different players scored three or more goals on a U.S. women’s team.

Because the program was paused during the coronavirus pandemic, every player on the U.S. team was making her under-17 national team debut. It was the first international match for the group in 792 days.

It was also coach Natalia Astrain’s first international match at the level. She was named coach of the team last November.

