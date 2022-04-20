CHICAGO (AP)The United States will play 24th-ranked Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati, the first of six warmup matches for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

The No. 15 U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.

Morocco, in its second straight World Cup and sixth overall, opens Group F against 16th-ranked Croatia on Nov. 23, plays No. 2 Belgium four days later and faces No. 38 Canada on Dec. 1.

The match, announced Wednesday, will be at TQL Stadium, where the U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November. The U.S. last played an African opponent in a July 2017 exhibition against Ghana, a 2-1 American win at East Hartford, Connecticut.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

–