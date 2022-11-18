KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP)Alex Carpenter scored the tiebreaking goal at 13:24 of the third period, leading the United States to a 2-1 victory over Canada in the second game of the Rivalry Series on Thursday night.

The Americans won the opener of the seven-game series 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. The teams meet again Sunday in Seattle.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadians took the lead in the second on a goal by Marie-Philip Poulin at 18:14.

The U.S. countered about a minute later when Kendall Coyne Schofield scored off assists by Rory Guilday, Savannah Harmon at 19:26.

Maddie Rooney made 19 saves in net for the Americans. Kristen Campbell made 32 stops for Canada.

UP NEXT

The Rivalry Series resumes Sunday in Seattle. The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada.

—

