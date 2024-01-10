(UPDATE 6:51 p.m.): The University of Alabama has confirmed Nick Saban’s retirement in a news release.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me,” Saban said. “We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it’s about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”

“Simply put, Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time, in any sport, and The University of Alabama is fortunate to have had him leading our football program for the past 17 seasons,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said. “Throughout his career as a head coach, his teams have won seven national championships, 11 conference championships and 312 games, and he’s developed an NCAA-record 49 NFL first-round draft picks and, most importantly, hundreds of college graduates. He is the consummate coach, mentor and leader, and his impact is felt far beyond the football field.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to reports, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is retiring.

ESPN’s Chris Low first reported the news on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

“Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN,” Low tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “He won six national titles at Alabama.”

Saban won six national titles in his 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide, and he won a national title at LSU in 2003. He’s won nine SEC titles at Alabama.

He coached all four Heisman Trophy winners who attended the University of Alabama: running back Mark Ingram, running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Bryce Young.

Saban holds the record for most first-round NFL draft picks with 49.

His career started in 1973 as a graduate assistant at Kent State, where he played football.