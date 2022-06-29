New York Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber says he is “very happy” with where his team are after the first half of the MLS season, as they prepare to welcome Atlanta United to face them later this week.

NYRB have been one of the standout Eastern Conference sides this season, and sit only a handful of points off the summit as they look to mount a strong push heading towards the postseason campaign.

The Austrian, who arrived from Barnsley in 2020, is looking to continue to make an impact, and admits he has few complaints with how his side have fared so far this term.

“I am very, very happy,” Struber stated. “I think there is an opportunity to be more consistent in away games, the results in those need to be better. But obviously we are doing much better at home.

“I think, of course, we are in a process here but it’s also important at the same time through that process to have output and have results and our output in points so far this year is good. Our work in the Open Cup is of big value and we are in a good spot in the league for playoffs.

“I’m very pleased to see how new players have integrated and that there is a clear signature in our style of play. I think we show last week in the derby against City that we can win games on that level. We can beat any team in this league.”

Opposite number Gonzalo Pineda meanwhile insisted that Atlanta’s injuries would not alter their transfer plans, after Brooks Lennon became their latest injury, while he professed his hope that Aiden McFadden will hold the fort in the absence of senior stars.

“That doesn’t change the type of player we want to bring,” he added on his side’s purchase policy, before backing McFadden with: “Hopefully he can be on the field until we have our older players back.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Luquinhas

The midfielder has enjoyed a fine run of form around the centre of the park season, and quite likes a crack at the back of the net. His five goals have all come from his right foot, suggesting he could prove dangerous once more if given the space.

Atlanta – Marcelino Moreno

The midfielder has been a key figure for getting into the thick of encounters this season in Georgia. No other player in Atlanta colors has been engaged in as many duels as he has for possession throughout this campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls have never lost a regular season game against Atlanta United (W6 D4, lost one of two playoff games in 2018) and have kept a clean sheet in each of the last four meetings (W2 D2). New York has kept clean sheets in seven of the ten all-time regular season games between the sides.

– The Red Bulls have lost three of their last five MLS matches (W2) after losing just two of their first 12 league games this season (W5 D5). New York hasn’t lost consecutive matches since last August, when they lost at Chicago and Montreal.

– Atlanta United’s road woes continued on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on Saturday. The Five Stripes have just one point from their last five MLS away matches and have recorded just five wins in their last 29 road games dating back to October 2020 (including playoffs).

– The Red Bulls have scored nine goals in their last three home matches, netting multiple goals in all three matches. They scored just nine times in their previous 13 matches at Red Bull Arena dating back to August, failing to score more than once in any of those games.

– Luiz Araújo has been involved in Atlanta United’s last three goals (2 goals, 1 assist), including scoring the lone goal in the loss on Saturday. With four goals and two assists, Araújo is one of four Atlanta United players with at least six goal contributions this season, with Marcelino Moreno (7), Josef Martínez (6) and Thiago Almada (6).