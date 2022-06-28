Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath is expecting a tough test when his side travel to LA Galaxy, as he hailed the wide range of attacking talent at Greg Vanney’s disposal.

Minnesota have fallen to three successive MLS defeats to sit 12th in the Western Conference, and have only beaten the Galaxy once in their previous 11 head-to-head matches in the competition.

With the hosts sitting sixth in the standings after winning seven games so far this term, Heath expects a difficult encounter.

“It’s never easy here. You look at the amount of money this club has spent over the last few years to assemble this squad of players,” he said.

“Whether it be Chicharito, whether it be (Kevin) Cabral, whether it be (Dejan) Joveljic, (Victor) Vazquez, Douglas Costa, you keep going; they’ve got an incredible amount of attacking talent. It’s never easy here.

“We’re going to have to play well, I know that. Don’t give anything away, play well and take opportunities when you can, and we can go and win.”

Minnesota hosted the Galaxy a little over a month ago, claiming a 1-1 draw after Robin Lod netted a late equalizer.

The Galaxy have been inconsistent of late, posting three wins, three draws and three losses in their last nine league games, and fell to a shock US Open Cup loss to Sacramento Republic last time out.

Vanney was left fuming at that 2-1 reverse, and has called upon his star-studded squad to produce a much improved display at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“We didn’t play with the same intensity as we did against LAFC, as an example, or (in) some of the other games and that can’t happen,” Vanney said.

“Every time, we’ve got to play with that. Now we have to deal with it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

The Mexican has netted six goals in 14 MLS appearances this season – twice as many as the next-highest Galaxy player (Joveljic with three), and the out-of-form visitors will have to be at their best to keep out the former Manchester United man.

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Lod denied Los Angeles a win at Allianz Field last month, and has top-scored for the Loons with six goals this season. Minnesota will need the Finland international to step up once more if they are to cast aside their poor form.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– LA Galaxy have lost only one of their 11 all-time MLS matches against Minnesota (W6 D4, including playoffs). After winning six of the first eight meetings (D2), however, the Galaxy haven’t recorded a victory in any of their last three matches against the Loons (D2 L1).

– The Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Portland in their last match was their third draw in the last nine games, to go along with three wins and three losses. LA haven’t posted the same result in consecutive matches in that time, while scoring nine goals and conceding 10.

– Minnesota United have lost three straight, and six of their last eight matches (W1 D1). This is Minnesota’s second three-match losing streak this season, while their eight defeats this season equals their total through the first 25 games of last campaign.

– Dejan Joveljic came off the bench to score for the second straight game in the Galaxy’s draw with Portland in their last match. Joveljic is the first Galaxy player to score in consecutive games, both as a substitute, since Edson Buddle in 2009.

– Minnesota United conceded in the 87th and 90th minutes to lose 2-1 to Miami on Saturday, marking the third time the Loons have lost an MLS match in which it led in the 85th minute or later (also vs. Seattle in 2020 and 2018). Only one other team has suffered three losses when leading in the 85th minute or later since Minnesota joined MLS in 2017: Houston (also 3, including playoffs).