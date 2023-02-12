GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley scored 27 points and Mohammed Abdulsalam added a double-double to lead UNC Greensboro past Wofford 97-89 in overtime on Sunday.

Langley added five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (18-9, 12-2 Southern Conference), who have won three straight. Abdulsalam scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Keondre Kennedy hit four 3-pointers and scored 18.

B.J. Mack finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Terriers (13-14, 5-9). Jackson Paveletzke added 20 points and four assists. Messiah Jones pitched in with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Wofford’s Corey Tripp sank a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to tie the game at 81 and force overtime. Langley put the Spartans on top for good in the extra period when he hit a 3-pointer for an 85-82 lead with 2:51 left to play.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro visits Samford and Wofford hosts Mercer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.