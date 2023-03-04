CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember’s 31 points led UNC Asheville over South Carolina Upstate 66-62 on Saturday in the Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.

Pember had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (26-7). Tajion Jones scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Nicholas McMullen was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Trae Broadnax led the way for the Spartans (16-15) with 16 points and two steals. South Carolina Upstate also got 15 points from Justin Bailey. In addition, Jordan Gainey had eight points.

Pember scored 15 points in the second half to help .

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.