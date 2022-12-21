LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Abdoul Karim Coulibaly’s 21 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Boston University 68-60 on Wednesday night.

Coulibaly also had 11 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the River Hawks (12-2). Yuri Covington was 2 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add nine points. Ayinde Hikim recorded eight points and finished 4 of 12 from the field.

The Terriers (7-6) were led by Ethan Brittain-Watts, who recorded 16 points. Walter Whyte added 14 points and eight rebounds for Boston University. In addition, Nevin Zink had nine points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.