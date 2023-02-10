NYON, Switzerland (AP)UEFA gave 200,000 euros ($214,000) on Friday to help relief work after the earthquake in Turkey, the country that will host the Champions League final in June.

The European soccer body also pledged to organize more fund-raising activities in the days leading up to the final on June 10 in Istanbul. It is also coordinating work among its 55 member associations to contribute to a disaster relief fund.

Initial donations included 150,000 euros ($160,000) from UEFA to the Turkish soccer federation, and a combined 50,000 euros ($54,000) for the UEFA Foundation for Children charity to support two organizations working in the disaster area in southern Turkey and Syria.

Moments of silence will be held before games next week in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, UEFA said. One European competition game will be held in Turkey on Thursday. Trabzonspor will host Basel in the Europa Conference playoff round and players will wear black armbands.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday has killed more than 20,000 people and devastated the region.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports