SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Morris Udeze’s 31 points led New Mexico over San Jose State 96-68 on Friday.

Udeze also had 12 rebounds for the Lobos (20-7, 7-7 Mountain West Conference). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 27 points while going 9 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 7 for 7 from the line. Josiah Allick finished 3 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Omari Moore finished with 18 points for the Spartans (16-11, 7-7). San Jose State also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Ibrahima Diallo. Garrett Anderson also put up 12 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 11:52 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 50-31 at halftime, with Udeze racking up 17 points. New Mexico outscored San Jose State by nine points over the final half, while Udeze led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

New Mexico plays Wednesday against Boise State on the road, while San Jose State visits Nevada on Tuesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.