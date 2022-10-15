BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)DeWayne McBride and quarterback Dylan Hopkins combined to rush for 240 yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns and UAB downed upset-minded Charlotte 34-20 on Saturday.

McBride’s 13-yard scoring run with 12:24 to play put the Blazers (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) back in front 27-20 after the 2-point conversion. After forcing the 49ers (1-6, 0-3) to punt on consecutive possessions, Hopkins sealed it with a 61-yard scoring jaunt with 1:01 left.

McBride had 29 carries for 137 and two scores. Hopkins ran it 10 times for 103 yards and a score in addition to completing 15 of 23 passes for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Elijah Spencer had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown for Charlotte.

The Blazers and 49ers met for the third time in program history and for the last time as Conference USA affiliates as both schools make the switch to the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25