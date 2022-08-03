OBIT

LOS ANGELES (AP)Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.

The Dodgers changed players, managers, executives, owners – and even coasts – but Scully and his soothing, insightful style remained a constant for the fans.

NFL

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.

The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17. He may not be present at the team’s facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He also may not attend any league meeting before the annual meeting in 2023, and he is removed from all league committees indefinitely.

Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was fined $500,000 and may not attend any league meeting for the remainder of the year.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday.

The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans Week 6 home game against Cincinnati.

Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL campaign on the Saints’ practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He did not play any offensive snaps.

This season, the Saints anticipate having a much deeper receiver group with the return of Michael Thomas from injury, along with the additions of free agent Jarvis Landry and first-round draft choice Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints also brought back veteran Tre’Quan Smith.

Baker has the option to appeal, but it was not immediately clear if he intended to do so.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) – Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge Lopez, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball’s trade deadline day was an action-packed affair – 27 trades in all – and no one had more fun than the Padres.

San Diego made the biggest splash, acquiring Soto in a massive deal with the Washington Nationals. The sweet-swinging Soto, still just 23 years old, joins Machado in the middle of the Padres’ order, and Tatis is on his way back after being sidelined by a broken left wrist.

The Cardinals and Yankees swapped big leaguers, with Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader going to New York in exchange for left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. The Atlanta Braves geared up for their title defense by sending former closer Will Smith to the Houston Astros for right-hander Jake Odorizzi, and then acquiring reliever Raisel Iglesias in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Toronto Blue Jays got second baseman Whit Merrifield in a trade with Kansas City – it’s unclear if Merrifield plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to play in Canada – and fortified their bullpen by adding Anthony Bass and Zach Pop in a deal with the Miami Marlins. The Brewers added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with San Francisco.

TENNIS

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May 23.

The former No. 1-ranked player was bothered by her left Achilles tendon during that defeat, then cited that lingering injury when she pulled out of Wimbledon in June.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

Next up for Osaka is Coco Gauff, who won her match 6-0, 6-1 over Anhelina Kalinina. Osaka leads their head-to-head series 2-1, including a victory over Gauff at the 2019 U.S. Open. Gauff was the runner-up at this year’s French Open.