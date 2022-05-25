MLB

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Tuesday that Josh Donaldson was clearly trying to rattle him when the New York Yankees third baseman referred to him as ”Jackie,” a remark that led to Donaldson being suspended one game by Major League Baseball.

Anderson and White Sox manager Tony La Russa said previously that Donaldson was being racist when he referred to Anderson, who is Black, by the name of the man who broke baseball’s color barrier.

Donaldson has appealed the suspension and has denied that he had any racist intent. He said the comment was a reference to a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview in which Anderson said he viewed himself as a modern-day Robinson.

NEW YORK (AP) – The business arm of the baseball players’ association has reached a licensing deal with the marketing organization for retired major leaguers.

MLB Players Inc., an affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said Tuesday it reached a multiyear agreement with Major League Alumni Marketing, a for-profit subsidiary of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

MLB Players Inc. acquired the exclusive right to collectively market, promote and license the names, images and likenesses of former players. It will focus on digital gaming, apparel and other consumer products.

The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks.

The change was announced Tuesday at the owners meeting in Atlanta by Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. The oft-criticized Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and enhanced several times to include front office positions, now will requires one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach. Previously, the rule covered head coach, general manager and all coordinator jobs.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Stricker revealed his positive test Tuesday on Twitter, saying he was ”super bummed” and that it was ”just a small setback.”

Stricker was out of competition for six months because of a virus that he says doctors never fully identified.

He was coming off a victory in the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition.

PARIS (AP) – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ended his career as a singles tennis player with a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Casper Ruud in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

Tsonga was ranked as high as No. 5, reached the 2008 Australian Open final and helped France with the Davis Cup. But he is now 37 and has dealt with a series of injuries.

Tuesday’s match finished with his right shoulder in so much pain he couldn’t hold his baby afterward.

An emotional Tsonga knelt and put his forehead down on the clay court amid thunderous applause when the match ended. He has the most Grand Slam match wins among French men.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Evansville has hired David Ragland as its basketball coach, the school said Tuesday.

Ragland replaces Todd Lickliter, who was fired earlier this month after going 15-53 in 2 1/2 seasons.

Ragland will be introduced Wednesday. He spent last season as an assistant at Butler under LaVall Jordan. New Bulldogs coach Thad Matta had planned to keep Ragland on his staff.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The University of California system announced Tuesday it will pay nearly $375 million to more than 300 women who said they were sexually abused by a UCLA gynecologist, bringing a record amount in total payouts by a public university in a wave of sexual misconduct scandals by campus doctors.

The settlement followed previous deals with hundreds of other patients who said Dr. James Heaps groped them, made suggestive comments or conducted unnecessarily invasive exams during his 35-year career.

The university has agreed to pay nearly $700 million to Heap’s patients, dwarfing a $500 million settlement by Michigan State University in 2018 that was considered the largest by a public university. The University of Southern California, a private institution, has agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle thousands of cases against the school’s longtime gynecologist.

LONDON (AP) – The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed.

Boehly has already agreed to buy the club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) – the highest price ever for a sports team – with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years.

The Premier League said in a statement Tuesday that its board ”has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.”

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) – Finland is expected to host the men’s hockey world championships two years in a row after teaming up with Latvia in a bid to stage the 2023 tournament that was stripped from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

The Finnish city of Tampere, one of the host cities of this year’s competition, is bidding with the Latvian capital city of Riga, which was the host in 2021.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said Tuesday that the Finland-Latvia bid was unopposed after a rival application by Hungary and Slovenia was withdrawn. The IIHF said that was because the Hungarian hosts of the bid ”did not receive the governmental guarantees.”

