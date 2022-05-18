BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP)Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed.

The former New York Mets star also admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death that he used cocaine while in New York and California.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that called for a $150,000 salary while in the minor leagues, a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded while under a major league contract. He has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

The suspension is retroactive to April 29. Under an agreement between MLB and the players’ association, minor league games will count toward the suspension, a person familiar with that provision told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because that was not announced.

NEW YORK (AP) – Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejia had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

The penalty comes after Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

NBA

CHICAGO (AP) – The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard in 2004.

It’s the fourth time lottery luck struck for the Magic, who won in back-to-back years in 1992 and 1993, taking Shaquille O’Neal and then trading the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway.

Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, where they had a 14% chance landing the top pick.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York.

Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento. The Kings moved up from the No. 7 spot entering the lottery.

Detroit picks fifth, with Indiana, Portland, New Orleans and Washington rounding out the top 10. The rest of the lottery results are: New York, Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Cleveland.

MLS

NEW YORK (AP) – Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela and breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s league record.

The 30-year-old Swiss international, who joined Chicago this season from Lyon, has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000, according to figures released Tuesday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

He is expected to be passed by Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne, who joins Toronto this summer from Napoli.

Ibrahimovic had the previous high of $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.

Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez began this season in second at $6 million and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain third with a $5.1 million base and $5,793,750 in total compensation.

Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo is fourth ($3.8 million, $4,693,000), followed by New England forward Jozy Altidore ($3,706,139 $4,264,963), Atlanta forward Josef Martinez ($3.75 million, $4,141,667), Vela ($2.25 million, $4.05 million), Atlanta midfielder/forward Luiz Araujo ($3.6 million, $3,941,667), Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayan ($3.1 million, $3.7 million) and New England midfielder Carles Gil ($3,25 million, $3,545,833).

