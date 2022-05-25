SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Joc Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday night in one of the wildest games imaginable.

Brandon Crawford hit a game-winning single off closer Edwin Diaz (1-1) and the Giants – after blowing a late six-run lead – somehow recovered to pull off two improbable comebacks of their own.

San Francisco squandered an 8-2 cushion by giving up seven runs in the eighth to fall behind 11-8. Pederson tied it with a three-run homer in the bottom half, but the Giants trailed 12-11 in the ninth before rallying with two outs and none on to stun New York and end their five-game losing streak.

Pederson was 4 for 46 in May before his big day.

Francisco Lindor homered and drove in six runs for the Mets, including a bases-loaded triple that put them ahead in the eighth. New York took the lead in the ninth on Brandon Nimmo’s sacrifice fly after Dominic Smith’s leadoff triple.

John Brebbia (2-0) got the win.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 6, 11 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) – Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning and the ailing New York Yankees overcame injuries to two All-Stars to end their first three-game skid of the season by beating Baltimore.

Trevino hit his second homer of the season earlier in the game and also had a tying single in the seventh.

The Yankees lost DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries.

Baltimore’s Austin Hays hit an RBI groundout in the top of the 11th off Clarke Schmidt (3-2), adding to his earlier solo homer.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored automatic runner Gleyber Torres – who homered twice – in the bottom of the inning to tie it, spoiling Bryan Baker’s bid for his first big league save.

Marwin Gonzalez followed with another single, and Trevino then scorched the winning hit off Baker (1-2) into the left-field corner.

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for Baltimore in the seventh inning.

BREWERS 4, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Corbin Burnes outlasted Blake Snell in a showdown of recent Cy Young Award winners and Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer to help Milwaukee beat San Diego.

Mike Brosseau also homered for the Brewers, who ended San Diego’s winning streak at five.

Burnes (2-2), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, held the Padres to five hits in six innings. The only run off him came on a double-play ball in the first and he allowed just one baserunner into scoring position the rest of the way.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Snell (0-2), who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2018 with Tampa Bay, allowed Brosseau’s tying homer leading off the fifth and then was pulled with two runners on and one out in the sixth. Craig Stammen allowed Taylor’s three-run homer.

RED SOX 16, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as Boston extended its winning streak to six games with a rout of Chicago.

Story’s homer off Dylan Cease (4-2) capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth.

The White Sox fell for the fourth time in seven games.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez had four of the Red Sox’s 19 hits. Boston’s 16 runs were its most since scoring 20 in a win over Tampa Bay on Aug. 11, 2021.

Nick Pivetta (3-4) was staked to a 10-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings and pitched six innings of five-hit ball.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Noah Syndergaard allowed one run over eight strong innings of four-hit ball in his longest appearance since returning from elbow surgery, and Jared Walsh homered in Los Angeles’ win over Texas.

Luis Rengifo and Tyler Wade had RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning for the Angels, who have won three straight following a four-game skid that began with three losses in Texas last week.

Syndergaard (4-2) rebounded impressively from a poor outing at Texas last week by retiring the first 13 Rangers he faced at Angel Stadium. He shut out the Rangers until Jonah Heim’s leadoff homer in the eighth.

Dane Dunning (1-3) struck out eight while persevering into the eighth inning for the Rangers despite yielding 11 hits.

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice and Los Angeles beat Washington.

Betts smacked a three-run homer off former Dodgers prospect Josiah Gray (4-4) and hit solo shot off Victor Arano for his 21st career multi-homer game and his second of the season.

Chris Taylor and Trea Turner also homered for Los Angeles, which has won nine of 10. Washington has dropped seven of it last nine.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (6-1) allowed three runs in six innings, retiring 15 of the last 17 batters he faced.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 5

ATLANTA (AP) – William Contreras singled home Ronald Acuna Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen (3-0). Harper finished with four RBIs.

But the Braves rallied. Dansby Swanson doubled off Nick Nelson (1-1) and advanced on a wild pitch. Swanson came home when Acuna’s sacrifice fly bounced off center fielder Roman Quinn’s glove, allowing Acuna to reach second base before scoring on Contreras’ first career walk-off hit.

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 1, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning and Colorado slipped past Pittsburgh.

With one out, Joe grounded his hit up the middle off David Bednar (1-1), scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard from second base.

Daniel Bard (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings to complete Colorado’s five-hitter. The Rockies won for just the second time in their last 12 road games.

Colorado tied the game in the eighth on Ryan McMahon’s two-out single after a costly error by rookie shortstop Rodolfo Castro.

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sonny Gray struck out a season-high 10 over seven sharp innings, carrying Minnesota past Detroit for its sixth straight victory.

Gray (2-1) allowed four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins, who are 23-8 since April 21, have won each of the last four games with Gray on the mound after he returned from a strained hamstring.

Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit a run-scoring double against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske (0-4).

Jhoan Duran worked the ninth for his fourth save.

BLUE JAYS 8, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and Toronto beat St. Louis.

Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances.

Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals’ winning streak at four.

Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings, allowing four runs on four hits with five walks.

CUBS 11, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.

Robert Gsellman worked the final three innings, allowing two runs, for his first save.

Tyler Mahle (2-5) allowed both of Schwindel’s homers and was charged with eight runs in four-plus innings.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo Lopez’s first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and Tampa Bay beat Miami.

Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off Lopez (4-2), who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts.

Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine.

Kiermaier hit a line drive that center fielder Jesus Sanchez dove forward to attempt to catch. The ball skipped past Sanchez and rolled to the wall as Kiermaier circled the bases.

ASTROS 7, GUARDIANS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer as Houston beat Cleveland.

Valdez (4-2) allowed seven hits and three runs. Alex Bregman slugged a two-run double in the fifth for Houston.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez homered for the second straight game, a solo shot in the first inning.

The Astros tagged Zach Plesac (1-4) for seven runs and a season-high nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROYALS 6

PHOENIX (AP) – Pavin Smith and pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow homered in a five-run sixth inning as Arizona beat Kansas City.

Daulton Varsho and David Peralta also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of their last six and have 15 homers in that stretch.

MJ Melendez homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Kansas City, which has lost six in a row and eight of 10.

The Royals led 6-3 before the Diamondbacks rallied for reliever Joe Mantiply (2-0).

Amir Garrett gave up a walk and a single before being replaced by Taylor Clarke (1-1), who gave up Luplow’s tying three-run homer.

ATHLETICS 7, MARINERS 5

SEATTLE (AP) – Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth inning, then singled and scored in a two-run seventh as Oakland snapped a 13-game losing streak to Seattle.

Tony Kemp had three hits for the Athletics, and Jed Lowrie also went deep.

Sam Moll (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Dany Jimenez earned his ninth save.

Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) took the loss after a costly error by left fielder Jesse Winker.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports