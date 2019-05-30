Sports

Trent Forrest recognized for community service in Panhandle

Seminole basketball player is a nominee for the 2019 Give Back Team

Posted: May 29, 2019

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:58 PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former Chipley basketball player and now Florida State Seminole Trent Forrest has been recognized as a nominee for the 2019 Give Back Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. 

He is one of the top community service ambassadors at FSU and his biggest community service project was helping those affected by Hurricane Michael. 

Forrest and his teammates went to Blountstown in October to provide food and supplies to residents in the area. 

