MANCHESTER, England (AP)It’s transfer deadline day and clubs around Europe are aiming to get the last of their business done before the midseason window shuts.

January is traditionally a difficult time to make major signings, with prices inflated as desperation grows for teams in the hunt for silverware or survival.

The Premier League has dominated the window so far as Chelsea’s spending spree under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital has carried on where it left off last summer.

The London club had already spent more than $225 million going into deadline day, with the $108 million deal for Mykhailo Mudryk its biggest signing of the winter window.

But with a reported $130 million move for Argentina’s World Cup winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the works, Chelsea’s spending could soar even higher.

Following on from a summer spend of $305 million, Chelsea has already spent in excess of $500 million in its first season under new ownership.

Despite that, Graham Potter’s team is in 10th in the standings and in danger of missing out on qualification for Champions League, which it won in 2021.

Premier League teams have spent a combined $635 million before any deadline deals.

Business has been far more modest among the other major leagues in Europe, with France, Spain, Italy and Germany combining to spend $197 million so far.

Deadline day is traditionally frantic with many deals still being concluded right up until the final minutes of the window.

