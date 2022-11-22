SAN DIEGO (AP)Jase Townsend had 18 points, Yavuz Gultekin scored 17 and San Diego beat San Diego Christian 98-69 on Monday.

Townsend was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Toreros (4-1). Gultekin hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and three steals. Marcellus Earlington recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Simaine Stewart led the way for the Hawks with 17 points. Greg Chew Jr. finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jonah Felix scored 11.

Gultekin scored 14 in the first half and San Diego led 59-29 at intermission.

NEXT UP

Up next for San Diego is a Friday matchup with New Mexico State, while San Diego Christian visits UCSB on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.