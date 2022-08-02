HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Yaya Toure’s goal was pivotal for the Colorado Rapids in a 5-4 win against the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Toure’s winner came in the 89th minute to put the Rapids (7-9-6) ahead 5-3.

Diego Rubio, Keegan Rosenberry and Collen Warner each scored for Colorado before Michael Barrios bounced in a side-netter in the 80th to give the Rapids their first lead of the game at 4-3.

Dru Yearwood opened the scoring in the sixth minute, Aaron Long added a goal in the ninth to make it 2-0 and Lewis Morgan converted from the penalty spot to give the Red Bulls (10-7-6) a 3-1 lead in the 28th minute.

The Red Bulls outshot the Rapids 17-13 but had just six shots on goal compared to eight by Colorado.

William Yarbrough saved two of the six shots he faced for the Rapids. Carlos Miguel Coronal had two saves for the Red Bulls.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Rapids hosting Minnesota United while the Red Bulls visit D.C. United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

