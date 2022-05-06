Jurgen Klopp is anticipating Liverpool’s “biggest challenge for protection in a long time” when his side welcome Tottenham to Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds’ quest for an unprecedented quadruple gathered further pace in midweek when seeing off Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final.

Liverpool have already lifted the EFL Cup and also have an FA Cup final with Chelsea to come next week, but for now all focus is on the Premier League.

With Manchester City a point ahead with four games to go, the Reds effectively need to win each of their remaining games and hope the leaders slip up.

But Klopp is well aware that beating fifth-placed Tottenham this weekend, especially on the back of a midweek trip to Spain, will not be an easy task.

“When you think about how Tottenham win football games, they’re a brilliant football team – up front they have speed like crazy,” he said.

“Harry Kane, what a player. He obviously fits in that idea extremely well. There’s a blind understanding between (Tottenham’s forwards).

“I’d say it’s probably the biggest challenge for protection we’ve faced for a long time. We have to find a way to keep them calm as often as possible.”

Tottenham snapped a two-goal winless run with a 3-1 victory against Leicester City last weekend, though they trail fourth-placed Arsenal – whom they still have to face – by two points.

Head coach Antonio Conte’s future may be unclear at this point, but the Italian says copying the Liverpool model is the way to go if Tottenham are to challenge for honors.

“First of all, I think it depends on the desire of the club,” he said. “I think Liverpool put Jurgen in charge seven years ago, they wanted to build something important.

“I think in these seven months, we’ve done a really good job with the club. We also had the chance in January to sign two good players to help us improve the quality of the team.

“But you need time. Liverpool are a clear example. They struggled at the start of Klopp’s path with Liverpool. Maybe they needed four years before they started to win.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Sadio Mane

Liverpool are spoiled for choice in the final third of the pitch, yet Mane seems nailed on to start in one of the front three positions this weekend. The Senegal international has scored in 49 different Premier League games at Anfield, including once for Southampton, and has avoided defeat in each of those.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son scored twice and set up another for Tottenham in last week’s victory over Leicester and now has 19 Premier League goals for the campaign. He could become just the second Spurs player after Gareth Bale in 2012-13 to score 20 in a single season in the competition without any of them coming via penalties.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool have only lost one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D8), and are unbeaten in their last 10 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D3).

– After winning four of their five Premier League meetings with Liverpool between November 2010 and November 2012 (D1), Spurs have won just one of their last 18 against the Reds (D5 L12).

– Liverpool against Tottenham is the second-highest scoring fixture in Premier League history (170 goals in 59 meetings), while it has had more penalties awarded than any other match-up in the competition (23).

– The Reds are unbeaten in 21 Premier League home games, scoring 52 goals and conceding just nine in this run. They have won each of their last 12 at Anfield, including the last five while keeping a clean sheet – only once have they had a longer run of home wins without conceding in the Premier League (eight between October 2005 and January 2006).

-Tottenham striker Kane has been involved in nine goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Liverpool (seven goals and two assists), with five of those coming in seven games against them at Anfield (four goals and one assist).