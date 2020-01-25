Tottenham held by Southampton in FA Cup, Chelsea wins

Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal turns to celebrate after scoring his side’s first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday to force a replay, while Chelsea and Leicester both won.

Sofiane Boufal scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute to level for Southampton after Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead on a swift counterattack in the 58th off Erik Lamela’s pass.

The replay will add to Tottenham’s troublesome fixture congestion as the club fights to climb above sixth in the Premier League and to progress in the Champions League. Tottenham already had to come through a replay to beat Middlesbrough in the previous round of the FA Cup.

“It is a result we don’t need, we don’t need to play one more match, but it is better to play than not to play,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. The replay is likely to be scheduled for Feb. 5, cutting into both teams’ time to recover during the Premier League’s first winter break.

Mourinho won his first three games after being appointed Tottenham manager in November, but hasn’t won back-to-back games since then.

Chelsea created enough chances for a big win at Hull but only scraped through 2-1.

Michy Batshuayi’s opened the scoring with a deflected shot, and Fikayo Tomori made it 2-0 with a header at a free kick. However, Mason Mount, Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta all failed to convert good chances while Hull goalkeeper George Long managed several impressive saves.

Hull forced its way back into the game when Kamil Grosicki’s 78th-minute free kick bounced off the Chelsea wall into the top corner of the goal. Grosicki had another chance to level the score late on, but missed.

Leicester clung on to an early lead after Kelechi Iheanacho’s fourth-minute goal to beat second-tier Brentford 1-0.

Three touches made Leicester’s goal – Dennis Praet’s perfectly weighted pass through the defense to the right flank, Marc Albrighton’s low cross and Iheanacho’s tap-in.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes to his lineup, including goalkeeper Danny Ward who made a good save to keep out Luka Racic’s volley late on.

West Ham became the day’s onlyPremier League team knocked out by a lower-tier club, losing 1-0 to second-tier leader West Bromwich Albion.

Former West Ham coach Slaven Bilic defeated his old club thanks to a goal from Conor Townsend. West Brom successfully defended its lead with 10 men after Semi Ajayi was sent off in the 72nd for collecting two yellow cards.

Third-tier Oxford United earned a lucrative replay with Premier League Newcastle United after drawing 0-0, and Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic scored Norwich’s goals in a 2-1 win over Burnley.

As Reading and Cardiff drew 1-1, there was a warning over Reading’s public address system about allegedly racist and homophobic chants by Cardiff fans. It wasn’t immediately clear which chants the announcement referred to.

After leveling the score for Reading, forward Yakou Meite displayed a message on his vest reading: “I love you, Papa” and became visibly emotional. Meite posted on Instagram on Wednesday saying that his father had died.

Sheffield United beat Millwall 2-0 and Portsmouth knocked out Barnsley 4-2.

There was a 0-0 draw between Coventry and Birmingham. Coventry was the official home team, though both clubs share the St. Andrews stadium in Birmingham.

