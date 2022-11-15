PROVO, Utah (AP)Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday.

Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.

Tot made a steal and converted a three-point play with 2:45 left to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 64-60. Then Tot, a 5-foot-2 guard, rebounded a BYU miss and made a 3-pointer at the other end. Tot added another 3-pointer, following a BYU turnover, for a 12-point lead with 1:19 left.

Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma, which trailed 34-26 at halftime. Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points.

Lauren Gustin led BYU (0-3) with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Nani Falatea and Amanda Barcello each had 12 points, and Kaylee Smiler added 11 points with five assists.

The Sooners continue their four-game road swing against Utah on Wednesday. Three of those games are against NCAA Tournaments teams from a year ago.

