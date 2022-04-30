NEW YORK (AP)Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, considered the trailblazers of modern ice dance, will be honored May 9 by Ice Theater of New York.

The 1984 Olympic champions whose free dance to Ravel’s ”Bolero” stretched far beyond the rigid parameters of their sport – and altered it forever – will be recognized during the 35th anniversary of the ice theater.

A gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, will include an award ceremony co-chaired by renowned Olympic coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson.

”We are thrilled to be honoring Jayne and Christopher at our 35th anniversary gala,” said ITNY Founder and artistic director Moira North, ”not only for their breathtakingly original – and sport-changing – Olympic gold medal performance, followed by many others, but also for their continuing, always highly creative contributions to our skating world, most recently the acclaimed television series, `Dancing on Ice.’

”Expect the unexpected from Torvill and Dean, and you’ll never be disappointed. Who better typifies the ideals and goals of Ice Theatre than Jayne and Chris?”

Ice Theatre of New York’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. It raises funds for its artistic and outreach programming for at-risk youth in New York City. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

ITNY’s season performances on May 6, 7 and 9 will include ensemble, junior ensemble, and guest artists.