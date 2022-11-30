FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)John Tonje scored 23 points as Colorado State beat Loyola Marymount (CA) 87-71 on Wednesday night.

Tonje also contributed seven rebounds for the Rams (6-2). Isaiah Rivera scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Patrick Cartier recorded 16 points and was 7 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Lions (6-3) were led in scoring by Cameron Shelton, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jalin Anderson added 20 points for Loyola Marymount (CA). In addition, Keli Leaupepe had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Colorado State led Loyola Marymount (CA) 32-27 at the half, with Cartier (eight points) their high scorer before the break. Colorado State outscored Loyola Marymount (CA) by 11 points in the second half, and Tonje scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.