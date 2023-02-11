LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Keisei Tominaga poured in 22 points and keyed a Nebraska comeback that erased a 17-point second-half deficit and a 12-0 run in overtime to carry the Cornhuskers past Wisconsin, 73-63 on Saturday.

It was the largest Nebraska comeback win since 2013.

Nebraska trailed by 17 points with 16 minutes to play, but Tominaga dropped four 3-pointers to put the Cornhuskers in front, 48-47 with 11:14 to play. Nebraska hit seven 3-pointers in the second half, including Jamarques Lawrence’s 3 with just under four minutes left to take a 61-59 lead. Chucky Hepburn hit a fade-away jumper to tie the game at 61-61 with 2:44 left and neither team scored again, and the game went to overtime.

Tyler Wahl put Nebraska on top with a jumper to open the extra period, but the Cornhuskers closed the game out with a 12-0 run and going 6-for-6 shooting from the line.

Tominaga hit 5 of 11 from behind the arc for the game and was 4 of 7 in the second half. Derrick Walker put Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big 10) on his back in overtime, powering inside for two layups, then forcing Wahl to foul out and burying both free throws to put the Cornhuskers up, 69-63.

Walker was 8 of 13 from the floor and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Sam Griesel had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Lawrence added 11 points. Blaise Keita grabbed 11 rebounds, made two steals and played an integral role in the comeback by diving for loose balls.

Hepburn had 19 points to lead Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8). Connor Essegian added 13 points and Max Klesmit had 12.

Wisconsin plays host to Michigan Tuesday. Nebraska travels to face No. 24 Rutgers Tuesday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-