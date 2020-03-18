Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – Patriots Quarterback and four-time Super Bowl MVP, Tom Brady, announced that he will not finish his career with the New England Patriots.

Brady tweeted twice with the first tweet stating “FOREVER A PATRIOT” and a second tweet labeled “LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”

The first tweet thanks teammates, coaches, and others for the past twenty years of his life and says “I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

In his second tweet, Brady thanks all of his fans and Patriots supporters who have helped make Massachusetts his home for 20 years.

“It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it.” Former New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady was drafted by the Patriots 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He played in nine Super Bowls and won six with the Patriots.