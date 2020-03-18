Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots

(WWLP) – Patriots Quarterback and four-time Super Bowl MVP, Tom Brady, announced that he will not finish his career with the New England Patriots.
Brady tweeted twice with the first tweet stating “FOREVER A PATRIOT” and a second tweet labeled “LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”
The first tweet thanks teammates, coaches, and others for the past twenty years of his life and says “I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.”
In his second tweet, Brady thanks all of his fans and Patriots supporters who have helped make Massachusetts his home for 20 years.
“It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it.”Former New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady
Tom Brady was drafted by the Patriots 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He played in nine Super Bowls and won six with the Patriots.