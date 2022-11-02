WARSAW, Poland (AP)Germany striker Timo Werner went off injured while playing for Leipzig against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday, three weeks before Germany’s opening game at the World Cup.

Werner reacted in pain after passing the ball in the 17th minute and quickly gestured to his team that something was wrong before sitting down on the field. He was substituted in the 19th by Emil Forsberg and walked off along the touchline apparently unaided.

Coach Marco Rose said Werner had been in pain but the team doctor had indicated that nothing serious appeared to be wrong, though he needed to undergo more detailed examinations, in comments reported by German agency dpa.

The 26-year-old Werner rejoined Leipzig this season after an inconsistent two-year stint with Chelsea. He has nine goals in 15 games for Leipzig in all competitions this season. Werner has 24 goals in 55 games for Germany and has played in all of Germany’s last eight games.

Germany plays Japan on Nov. 23.

