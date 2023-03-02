Steve Cherundolo knows Los Angeles FC will have their work cut out to defend their Major League Soccer crown this season, ahead of their clash this weekend with Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium.

The California outfit sealed a dramatic triumph on penalties against the Philadelphia Union in last term’s MLS Cup finale, with Gareth Bale the last-gasp hero to force the two teams to a shootout.

With the Wales international’s retirement and the exodus of several key players however, Cherundolo is aware his team will have to rise to more than one occasion if they hope to be able to retain their silverware, particularly as they gear up for continental competition.

“The priorities remain the same – to win as many games as possible,” he said. “We certainly have earmarked the CONCACAF Champions League games on our calendar. We’re looking forward it.

“We see it as a privilege and an opportunity and not a burden, and we want to field the strongest team possible and go as far as we can in that competition.”

LAFC are making a delayed start to their campaign after weather halted their first match of the season, though Cherundolo was unflustered by the issue, adding: “It hasn’t been difficult at all.

“For all of us involved in pro sports, you become accustomed to dealing with the unexpected, and so we did exactly that. We’ve moved on. We’re physically and mentally prepared for Portland.”

Giovanni Savarese meanwhile is hoping his side can build off a bright start, after getting off the mark in winning fashion during their season opener with Sporting Kansas City last time out.

“It was a great win,” he reflected. “We needed to start this way. I think there is still work to do and things that we need to improve. But the commitment from the players, it is excellent.”

The pair played out a 1-1 draw in last year’s early season encounter in California, before LAFC took a crucial road win in the penultimate game of the regular season campaign.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAFC – Carlos Vela

The former Mexico international undoubtedly guided his side from the front during their triumphant campaign last year, captaining them to an MLS Cup and Supporters Shield double.

After 12 goals in 35 league games last season, he’ll be looking to add to his tally as his team seek to mount a successful defense.

Portland – Juan Mosquera

The Colombian scored the Timbers’ lone goal in their win on Monday, assisted by fellow countryman Yimmi Chara.

Dating back to the end of last season, that is now the last seven goals scored by the Timbers that have come from Colombians.

MATCH PREDICTION – LAFC WIN

LAFC have won all five of their season-opening matches in the club’s MLS history. Only one team in league history, FC Dallas from 2012-17, have won their first match of the season in six straight years.

LAFC won their last two meetings with Portland last season, a 2-0 win in the U.S. Open Cup and a 2-1 win on the penultimate weekend of the regular season. Prior to that, the Timbers were unbeaten in six straight matches against LAFC dating back to October 2020 (W3 D3).

The reigning MLS Cup champions have opened their title defense with a win just once in the last six seasons (D1 L4). This will be the second time a reigning champion opens their season against the Timbers too, after the Colorado Rapids in 2011.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

LAFC57.0 per cent

Portland 18.7 per cent

Draw24.3 per cent